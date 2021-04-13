 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - April 13, 2021
ABERCROMBIE -- Alden Bevre, 97.

CASSELTON -- Janice Thomas-Stagner, 62.

DICKINSON -- Florence Frank, 92.

FARGO -- Janice Gustafson, 79; Lorna Johnson, 88; Tammy Wellman, 54; Michael Wold, 20.

GRAND FORKS -- Lawerance Larson, 91; Robert Olmstead, 74.

JAMESTOWN -- Clifford Belgarde, 81.

LAWTON -- Carole Rysavy, 80.

LISBON -- John Drewlow, 77.

MCCLUSKY -- Lois Herr, 87.

MINOT -- Paul Horn, 80; May Jean Parish, 95; Clayton Thom, 88.

WALHALLA -- Carmen Amoth, 91.

WAHPETON -- Darline Leland, 97.

