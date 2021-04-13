State Obituaries - April 13, 2021

ABERCROMBIE -- Alden Bevre, 97.
CASSELTON -- Janice Thomas-Stagner, 62.
DICKINSON -- Florence Frank, 92.
FARGO -- Janice Gustafson, 79; Lorna Johnson, 88; Tammy Wellman, 54; Michael Wold, 20.
GRAND FORKS -- Lawerance Larson, 91; Robert Olmstead, 74.
JAMESTOWN -- Clifford Belgarde, 81.
LAWTON -- Carole Rysavy, 80.
LISBON -- John Drewlow, 77.
MCCLUSKY -- Lois Herr, 87.
MINOT -- Paul Horn, 80; May Jean Parish, 95; Clayton Thom, 88.
WALHALLA -- Carmen Amoth, 91.
WAHPETON -- Darline Leland, 97.
