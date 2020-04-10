State Obituaries - April 10

DEVILS LAKE – Mary Beth Armentrout, 94; Bruce Karlstad, 52.

FARGO – Patricia Bodensteiner, 90; Marilyn Cote, 80; Mary Ellen Holgate, 91; Emma Schatzke, 89; Evelyn Wilkerson, 85; Peter Wilson, 73.

MAPLETON – Stephen Peterson, 72.

MCVILLE – Kent Quanbeck, 90.

MINOT – Ryan Fontaine, 30.

NEW TOWN – Harley Lone Bear Jr., 37.

Grady Porter passed away March 31, 2020. He was born Oct. 14, 1949.

