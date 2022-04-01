 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - April 1, 2022

GRAFTON -- Maria Pokrzywinski, 80.

MINOT -- Dorothy Hamilton, 80; Nathan Jacobson, 51; Rod Romine, 89; Patrick Ryan, 85.

PARSHALL -- Waldron Crows Breast Jr., 52.

RUGBY -- Anna Biberdorf, 87.

RYDER -- Patricia Metzger, 67.

