State Obituaries - April 1, 2022

GRAFTON -- Maria Pokrzywinski, 80.
MINOT -- Dorothy Hamilton, 80; Nathan Jacobson, 51; Rod Romine, 89; Patrick Ryan, 85.
PARSHALL -- Waldron Crows Breast Jr., 52.
RUGBY -- Anna Biberdorf, 87.
RYDER -- Patricia Metzger, 67.
GRAFTON -- Maria Pokrzywinski, 80.
MINOT -- Dorothy Hamilton, 80; Nathan Jacobson, 51; Rod Romine, 89; Patrick Ryan, 85.
PARSHALL -- Waldron Crows Breast Jr., 52.
RUGBY -- Anna Biberdorf, 87.
RYDER -- Patricia Metzger, 67.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.