Stanley Schmaltz

After retiring, they purchased a house and continued to live in Dickinson. One of the highlights of his later years was the privilege of going on the WWII Honor Flight in May 2009 with his grandson, Keith.

Stanley enjoyed fishing, playing cards, walking, bicycling, gardening, and socializing. He had an immaculate garden, including delicious raspberries, and shared its bounty with family and friends. He fried up many a wicked pan of fresh walleye with card club members saying they didn't care about cards, just serve up the fish! He made homemade German potato salad, apple pies, and pickles with the best of them. He loved old-time music to the very end and wouldn't miss the Molly B Polka Party Saturday nights on TV. His gift for storytelling and infectious laugh was enjoyed by many over the years and he never failed to answer a question with a joke.

Stanley remained in the home he and Elsie purchased in 1992, taking care of his yard, even blowing snow and mowing the lawn, until renting an apartment at Benedict Court in December 2010, one month shy of his 89th birthday. Shortly after, he was voted Polka King by the other residents. It had been a long time since dancing a polka, but he didn't disappoint! He was very happy there and we are forever grateful for the care and kindness as well as personal friendship he received.