Stanley Schmaltz

Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, Stanley would have wanted his family and friends to be in a safe environment during this time of uncertainty.
Private graveside rites will be held.
A public celebration of Stanley's life will be held at a date to be determined later. Stanley's family understands and appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Stanley, son of Raphael and Veronica Schmaltz, was born Jan. 6, 1922, in Dickinson. He attended a rural school southeast of town and helped on the family farm until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in September 1942. He served in the South Pacific as a top 20mm gunner aboard the USS Bushnell and was honorably discharged in December 1945. After serving, he returned to Dickinson and married Elsie Urbanec in February 1946, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. They lived with Stanley's parents for one year while he worked for a local grocery warehouse unloading trucks and making deliveries to local grocers earning 48 to 51 cents an hour. They then moved southeast of Dickinson and farmed for seven years before moving northwest of Richardton, farming and operating a Grade A dairy until 1969. At that time, they returned to Dickinson and purchased The Dickinson Motel from Elsie's parents, operating it for 23 years before retiring. The motel was known for its bright pink color and had a reputation for being impeccably clean. He also drove cars for various dealerships.
After retiring, they purchased a house and continued to live in Dickinson. One of the highlights of his later years was the privilege of going on the WWII Honor Flight in May 2009 with his grandson, Keith.
Stanley enjoyed fishing, playing cards, walking, bicycling, gardening, and socializing. He had an immaculate garden, including delicious raspberries, and shared its bounty with family and friends. He fried up many a wicked pan of fresh walleye with card club members saying they didn't care about cards, just serve up the fish! He made homemade German potato salad, apple pies, and pickles with the best of them. He loved old-time music to the very end and wouldn't miss the Molly B Polka Party Saturday nights on TV. His gift for storytelling and infectious laugh was enjoyed by many over the years and he never failed to answer a question with a joke.
Stanley remained in the home he and Elsie purchased in 1992, taking care of his yard, even blowing snow and mowing the lawn, until renting an apartment at Benedict Court in December 2010, one month shy of his 89th birthday. Shortly after, he was voted Polka King by the other residents. It had been a long time since dancing a polka, but he didn't disappoint! He was very happy there and we are forever grateful for the care and kindness as well as personal friendship he received.
During his lifetime he belonged to the VFW, KC's, American Legion, Eagles, Motel Association, German Hungarian Club, St. Anthony Club, Coronary Support Group, and 4-H Club as a leader. He belonged to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Stanley survived two heart attacks and ten bypasses and had amazing quality of life and clarity of mind all these 98 years to share and enjoy with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom enjoyed his stories and loved him dearly. They all held a special place in his heart. Stanley passed away peacefully in God's grace in his apartment at Benedict Court the morning of March 21, 2020.
He will be greatly missed by son, David (Charlene) Schmaltz, Bismarck; daughter, Norma Myers, Grand Forks; grandchildren, Keith (Wendy) Schmaltz and their children, Shayla, Sheradyn, and Braxtyn; Staci (Tim) Berg and their children, Jacob and Hunter; Melinda (Kevin) Adkins and their children, Kelar and Kraig; Amanda Keller; Jessica Myers; Tyler (Emily Salveson) Myers; sister, Wilhelmina Salgado; sister in law, Joyce Schmaltz; special niece and caregiver, Patty Wolf; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Stanley will also be dearly missed by Jim Myers and Michael Stotts.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elsie; daughter, Rita; brothers, Nick and Henry; sister, Rose; and special buddy, Mike Dillinger.
Life is a gift. The way you live it is your gift to those who come after…so live it well.
