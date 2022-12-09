BISMARCK - Stanley Darrel Miller, 86, of Bismarck, ND passed away at 12:50 AM on December 2, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CST on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah, ND with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM CST at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan, ND.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
For the full obituary, please visit www.barbotfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.