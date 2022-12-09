BISMARCK - Stanley Darrel Miller, 86, of Bismarck, ND passed away at 12:50 AM on December 2, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CST on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah, ND with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM CST at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan, ND.