ST. PETER, MN - Stacie Marie Eckerdt, 52, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, New Prague, MN. Memorial service well be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the St. Peter Funeral Home. No visitation prior to the service. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.