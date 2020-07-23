Sonja Johnston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sonja Nadine Olson Johnston, 72, of Mandan, passed away July 20, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Sonja Nadine Olson Johnston was born on June 16, 1948, in Fargo, to Norman and Carol (Svegaarden) Olson, the first of six children to this union. She spent her early childhood in Fargo and Moorhead, Minn. The family then moved to Mandan in 1955. Sonja graduated from Mandan High School in 1966, “The Best Class of Mandan High,” after which she attended Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing.

Sonja was married on Nov. 24, 1967, and spent the next few years in San Diego then Japan where her son, Daniel, was born in 1975. She moved to Wheaton, Ill., where her daughter Andrea was born in 1979. She spent the next several years working as a school nurse and later as an administrative assistant for ESI of Illinois. She retired in 2015.

Sonja moved to her beloved hometown of Mandan in 2018 where she started a new chapter in her life. It was here she designed her lovely new home, decorating and furnishing it with the things she cherished, including her beloved bee collection. She was known by her loved ones as HMQS (Her Majesty Queen Sonja), which she so well deserved.