Sol Wezelman

Sol was the officiant and lay leader of the Bismarck Jewish Congregation – also known as the Bismarck Hebrew Congregation. While he chose not to attend rabbinical school to become an ordained rabbi (meaning teacher), Sol dedicated his life to teaching others about Judaism and many other topics, encouraging others to find answers, and cultivating in them a love of lifetime learning. He was a scholarly man with infinite patience who willingly shared his knowledge with ease, using his droll wit, sense of humor and abundant stories. Sol and the Wezelman family provided decades of support for the Bismarck Public Library. Their contribution to the library's mission was recognized when they were the recipients of the Pearce Award, the library foundation's highest honor.

In his spare time, Sol was a voracious reader. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and walking. Many longtime Bismarck residents recall seeing him working in his garden or walking to and from work every day or walking with Ira in Target.

Sol is survived by his wife, Sybil; son, Ira; and daughter, Joy. In addition he is survived by three sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Sol was proceeded in death by his first wife, Nathalie, parents, all of his siblings, and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.