Sol Wezelman

Sol M. Wezelman, a quiet, respected and beloved pillar of the Bismarck community for many years, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 at the age of 101. A private burial has taken place. A memorial service is being planned for March 21.
Sol was born on Sept. 21, 1918 to Israel and Jenny (Convisar) Wezelman in Omaha, Neb., the eighth of nine children.
After graduating from Omaha Central High School and attending Creighton University, Sol graduated in 1941 with honors and distinction in mathematics from the University of Michigan.
Sol married his first wife, Nathalie Gandal, in 1946 and they had one daughter, Joy. Nathalie passed away in 1965. In 1966 Sol married Sybil Sloven and together they had one son, Ira Wezelman.
Sol entered the U.S. Army in 1941 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He served on active duty with the 25th Infantry Regiment in the South Pacific including Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Green Island, New Guinea, Morotai, and Philippine Islands. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star Metal. After WWII, he continued in the reserves and retired in 1978 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
After his military service, Sol worked as an actuary for the North Dakota Insurance Department and Provident Life Insurance Company. He was a board member of the Bismarck Hospital, which became MedCenter One and now the Sanford Health System. He was a member of the Bismarck Masonic Lodge #5, Bismarck Rotary Club, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the AmVets. He served as the treasurer and a founding director on the board of the Bismarck YMCA. He also served as treasurer and member of the board of trustees of the Fairview Cemetery Association.
Sol was the officiant and lay leader of the Bismarck Jewish Congregation – also known as the Bismarck Hebrew Congregation. While he chose not to attend rabbinical school to become an ordained rabbi (meaning teacher), Sol dedicated his life to teaching others about Judaism and many other topics, encouraging others to find answers, and cultivating in them a love of lifetime learning. He was a scholarly man with infinite patience who willingly shared his knowledge with ease, using his droll wit, sense of humor and abundant stories. Sol and the Wezelman family provided decades of support for the Bismarck Public Library. Their contribution to the library's mission was recognized when they were the recipients of the Pearce Award, the library foundation's highest honor.
In his spare time, Sol was a voracious reader. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and walking. Many longtime Bismarck residents recall seeing him working in his garden or walking to and from work every day or walking with Ira in Target.
Sol is survived by his wife, Sybil; son, Ira; and daughter, Joy. In addition he is survived by three sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Sol was proceeded in death by his first wife, Nathalie, parents, all of his siblings, and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
As a former neighbor wrote after learning of Sol's passing, it is the end of an era, as if an incomparable library has burned to the ground, and the world is a poorer place for his loss. That sentiment was echoed by a former member of the Bismarck Hebrew Congregation who moved away many years ago. In his words, “I feel blessed and privileged to have known Sol. I'll miss you, Sol, and the world will too.” Sol was truly a mentor and role model for leading a humble and gracious life. He will be missed by many.
True to his love for the library and for community, Sol requested that memorials may be given to the Bismarck Library Foundation, 515 N 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58501, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service. To share memories of Sol and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.