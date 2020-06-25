Sister Thomas Welder

She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn., with a bachelor's degree in music and earned a master's degree in music from Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.

A dedicated servant leader, she gave her life to the University of Mary for 57 years. She led from her heart and touched the lives of many. She was president from 1978 to 2009.

Under her remarkable leadership, the school attained university status in 1986; tripled in size from 925 students to 3,000; added the university's first doctorate, grew on-site and online adult learning programs to 16 locations across the state, region and nation, and moved to NCAA Division II athletics.

Sister Thomas was present to students, faculty and staff. She attended student recitals and concerts, cheered at athletic events and participated in many university gatherings. She called students by name and her genuine caring attitude left a deep impression on them. She enjoyed getting to know friends of the university whose financial assistance made growth possible. After her retirement as president, she was named President Emerita and served in the university's Mission Advancement Office.