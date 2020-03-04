Sister Monica Thome died March 2, 2020, as she lived: holy, gentle, calm and with a gleam in her eye. There is no doubt that in heaven she is welcomed by the Lord she loved and served so faithfully, by her Benedictine and birth families, and by the countless people who received her friendship and care in this life. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Vincent's Care Center, 1021 N 26th St, Bismarck with Fr. Anthony Baker OSB officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral mass.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. MST Thursday at Sacred Heart Monastery, Richardton.

Sister Monica (Genevieve) was born on June 5, 1918, in Good Luck Township in Williams County. She was the fifth of seven children born to Peter and Gertrude (Simon) Thome. She attended a country school and graduated from eighth grade in 1932. As her desire was to become a sister, she entered Sacred Heart Monastery in Garrison, where she completed high school. On June 26, 1938, she and her five sister classmates were received into the novitiate. Every one of those six sisters persevered in monastic life until their deaths. In 1939 she went to Pierre, S.D., to begin her nurse's training and graduated as a RN in 1942. Nursing was definitely her way to serve the Lord and his people.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}