× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sister Janice Link, BVM, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Caritas Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Link and Anne Gion Link.

She is survived by two brothers, Wayne and Ray; and three sisters, Carol Mayer, Joanne King and Marylin Link.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 29. Sharing of memories is from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. followed by virtual visitation from 10:25 to 10:40 a.m. Mass of Christian burial begins at 10:45 a.m.

All events may be viewed through live broadcast on live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Link as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.