Shirley Wohl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Mae Wohl, 91, Bismarck, entered the kingdom of glory on Friday, June 19, 2020.

A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26. Friends and extended family may view safely via the livestream at www.sotv-bis.org or https://www.facebook.com/sotvbis/.

Shirley was born on July 5, 1928, in Flaxton, to Enoch and Christine Christensen. She attended school in Flaxton and following high school received her teaching certificate from Minot State Teacher's College. It was during that time she met the love of her life, Art Wohl. They were married June 20, 1948, and lived in Anamoose until 1952 when they moved to Underwood. There they raised three children, David, Lawrence and Karolyn.

Shirley began teaching at Underwood School in 1967. Her favorite age was third graders. She was known for being a tough but fair teacher with a soft heart. Sometimes the younger kids would forget and call her grandma and she kind of liked that. Over the years she had occasion to visit with many former students who gave her hugs and told her how much they enjoyed having her as a teacher. Shirley was also an avid golfer, so she enjoyed the opportunity to coach the high school golf team for several years, including leading the team to the state tournament.