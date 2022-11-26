Shirley Smith, 84, Minot, formerly of Norwich and Bismarck, ND died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in her daughter’s home.

Shirley Marie Smith was born on July 28th, 1938, to Roy and Manda (Harstad) Ofsthun near Norwich, ND. She completed her education at Minot High School in 1956.

Shirley married Robert (Bob) Smith on July 6, 1957. Shirley spent her working years as a bookkeeper.

Shirley and Bob moved to Bismarck in 1993, where she worked as a librarian and later in the Workman’s Compensation Office, retiring in 2008. Her husband Bob passed away in 2017.

Shirley will be remembered most for her love and dedication to her family.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Pam (Tom) Leonard of Minot; granddaughter Mindy (fiance Justin Wright) Weisse; grandson Don Leonard; great-grandsons Payton Weisse and Elijah Wright and great-granddaughters Kailyn Weisse, Jahnilyn Wright, Adley Leonard, and Aubryn Leonard; brother Duane Ofsthun of Minot; sister-in-law Lucy Ofsthun of Minot; brother-in-law Ron (Illa) Smith of Fargo. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Manda Ofsthun; husband Robert Smith and brother Marlo Ofsthun.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, starting at Bethany Lutheran church in Minot, ND. To view a livestream of the service or to share memories and condolences access her obituary page at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Monday, November 28, 2022, at Thomas Family Funeral Home in Minot, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Memorials are preferred to organizations dedicated to the fight against COPD.