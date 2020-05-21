× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Sailer, 77, Bismarck, passed away on May 9, 2020 due to complications from strokes she sustained in January.

Shirley was born in Washburn on Sept. 28, 1942 to Fred and Elizabeth Schuler. She was the second oldest of six girls. She later moved to Bismarck where she graduated from Bismarck High School in 1960.

She married Alvin Sailer from Bismarck on June 12, 1965. This is where they raised their family of four boys. Shirley and Alvin were married for 54 years. She worked as a claims agent for the Job Service of ND for 30 years. She enjoyed being a mom and going to her sons' activities such as football and baseball games and many orchestra and band concerts. She loved her husband and her boys tremendously. Family was a priority and she enjoyed vacationing with them each summer.

Shirley was known by many as an avid cake decorator. She made cakes for people for over 40 years, and touched many lives through her cakes. She loved to garden, and planted her favorite red flowers all around her house every summer. She loved going to casinos in her later years, and seemed to have a knack for winning. She loved bowling as well and was part of a league for over 40 years. Her lifetime high game was 278. And Shirley didn't just enjoy cooking, she expressed her love for others through food.