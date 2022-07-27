Shirley Mae Keller (nee Maloney)

WAYZATA, MN - Shirley Mae Keller (nee Maloney) age 89 of Wayzata, MN, formerly of Dickinson, ND passed away on Saturday July 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.

Shirley was born May 10, 1933 in Porterfield, WI to Finnan and Hester Maloney. She left Marionette, WI in 1951, for Milwaukee where in 1955 she graduated from Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing. She met and married Edward Keller, a North Dakota native, and they moved to Dickinson, ND.

Shirley practiced nursing at St. Joseph's Hospital until the birth of her children. She put her nursing career on hold to raise 7 children, however once the last child was in high school she restarted her career in the Home Health Care field and practiced 16 years until retirement. She had many daily interests like reading, growing flowers and politics, but she also taught educational programs to high school students, served on Boards of St. Patrick's Church and School, Chaired committees who wrote on hundred year history books on St. Patrick's Parish and the City of Dickinson.

Shirley received the Silver Spur Award from the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce for her work with city forestry and historical neighborhood organizations. She promoted education, obtaining scholarships to benefit women in their college pursuit. She was a 50 year member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization. She proudly holds a Guinness World Record, earned on a snowy February day in 2007 where she and 8,961 other people synchronized and made "8,962 snow angels" on the North Dakota State Capital grounds. She loved traveling with family on trips in the USA, but also explored Europe, Ireland, South Africa, and China. Shirley's greatest quality was her commitment and loyalty to family, neighborhood, education, senior citizens, nature and the nursing profession.

As a final note Shirley wants people to honor her memory by doing things to help others – like writing a letter to someone who has had a positive effect on your life, spending more time with children and less with electronics, smell every rose, plant a tree and make sure to stop at all lemonade stands!

Shirley was preceded in death by her Husband Dr. E. F. Keller, her parents, her siblings Joyce, Doris, Mary, Tom, Joe, Larry and Francis. She is survived by her 7 children, Ed, Ann, John, Mary, Tom, Joe and Paul and their spouses, 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and her brother John.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday August 6, 2022 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 525 Jackson Street in Anoka, MN. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at Church (10:00 – 11:00am). A Graveside Service will be held at a to be determined date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis MN.

Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, Anoka, MN 763-421-0220.