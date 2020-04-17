× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shirley Johnson, 97, Cooperstown, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City.

Shirley Theresa VenHuizen was born Aug. 4, 1922 at Wimbledon to Arthur and Grace (Bultema) VenHuizen. She was united in marriage with Kenneth Johnson on June 17, 1943, and their union was blessed with four children: sons Joel (Susan), Bruce, Kerry (Rona), and daughter Shelley (Lennis) Larson.

Shirley's favorite Bible verse was John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life”. She went to meet her Savior on April 15, 2020.

Shirley is survived by her children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Norma VenHuizen.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Raymond (Pearl), George (Margaret), James (Janice), Donald, and sister Ruth.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Cooperstown Funeral Chapel, Cooperstown.

