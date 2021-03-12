Shirley Faber

Shirley was born June 4, 1954 to Joseph and Mary Ann (Axtman) Senger in Devils Lake. She was raised in Lawton and moved to Linton. They moved to Devils Lake in 1970 and Shirley graduated in 1973 from Central High School. Following high school, she moved to California to live with her brother, where she also attended cosmetology school. Shirley then moved to Bismarck where she worked for various salons, owned her own salon, and worked at McDonalds, Hobby Lobby, and her latest job was with the Capital City Restaurant and Supply.