Shirley Albrecht

Shirley Arlien (Johnson) Albrecht's long journey, after having brain tumor surgery in October of 2012, is over. Shirley died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at age 91, from coronavirus acquired at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Mandan Union Cemetery with Rev. Christina Martin officiating. You're asked to bring your own lawn chairs if unable to stand for the service.

Shirley was born May 1, 1929 to Axel and Agny (Dagsvik) Johnson and raised southwest of Mandan on a farm near Chimney Butte. The youngest of four children, Shirley knew what hard work was all about as her family raised cattle, chickens, and pigs and farmed the land that was originally acquired under the Homestead Act. After 8th grade, Shirley went to Mandan to complete high school. During that time, she worked for room and board. Following high school, Shirley attended Dickinson State College for three semesters and taught grades 1-8 for 3 years at Chimney Butte School.