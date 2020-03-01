Sherry McClelland

Preceded in death by her husband Isuro Shirai, of Brazil and father Bill McClelland of Mandan. After graduating from MHS in 1963 and attending college at Macalester, she spent time on the East Coast before relocating to Brazil where she spent the next 40 years as a teacher and administrator at Graded School in São Paulo. No local service is planned. Remembrances may be made to her hospice care facility at Elizabeth Evarts de Rham House, 65 Chilton St, Cambridge MA 02138; the McClelland Endowment Fund at First Presbyterian Church of Mandan, or to the charity of your choice.