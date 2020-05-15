Sherry Elam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sherry D. Elam, 65, Mandan, passed away May 13, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Church of St. Joseph, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as officiant. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Sherry's life will take place at a later date.

To read the full obituary and see a livestream of the Mass on Wednesday, go to the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.

