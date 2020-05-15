Sherry Elam

Sherry D. Elam, 65, Mandan, passed away May 13, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Church of St. Joseph, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as officiant. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Sherry's life will take place at a later date.

