On March 9, 2020, Jesus took Shelly Knowlen, 48, Mandan, by the hand and led her into her new heavenly home. Throughout her continued battle with cancer, Shelly's spirits remained bright because of her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a light that shined through her bubbly personality and her infectious smile. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck.

Family will start to greet guests 6 p.m. Thursday at Century Baptist Church, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Shelly LaRae Holzer was born in Bismarck on March 10, 1971 to Eugene and Patricia Holzer. She was the first of four siblings that grew up in Mandan. Shelly had a strong bond with each member of her loving family. It was with them during her childhood that she developed her beaming smile and her contagious laugh. She always had a happy memory ready to share about growing up in her close family.

Shelly began grade school at Mary Stark Elementary in Mandan and subsequently graduated from Mandan High School in 1989. She then attended Moorhead State University and the University of Mary, where she received her Bachelor of Science in education with a major in elementary education in 1994. During this time, Shelly married Scott Schneider in 1992.