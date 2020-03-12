On March 9, 2020, Jesus took Shelly Knowlen, 48, Mandan, by the hand and led her into her new heavenly home. Throughout her continued battle with cancer, Shelly's spirits remained bright because of her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a light that shined through her bubbly personality and her infectious smile. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck.
Family will start to greet guests 6 p.m. Thursday at Century Baptist Church, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Shelly LaRae Holzer was born in Bismarck on March 10, 1971 to Eugene and Patricia Holzer. She was the first of four siblings that grew up in Mandan. Shelly had a strong bond with each member of her loving family. It was with them during her childhood that she developed her beaming smile and her contagious laugh. She always had a happy memory ready to share about growing up in her close family.
Shelly began grade school at Mary Stark Elementary in Mandan and subsequently graduated from Mandan High School in 1989. She then attended Moorhead State University and the University of Mary, where she received her Bachelor of Science in education with a major in elementary education in 1994. During this time, Shelly married Scott Schneider in 1992.
During her first marriage, Shelly gave birth to a daughter, Amber, and son, Jordan. They have been the loves of her life. Shelly's caring devotion toward both of her children has always been her biggest priority in adulthood. Even when each of them moved out of the home, she made sure she phoned them every single day before bedtime to talk and tell them she loved them. Shelly's role as a mother has always fit perfectly with her loving commitment toward family. And then came baby Tristan just this past January! Amber and her husband, Brandon, shared their bundle of joy with Shelly every night via Facetime, and also during their frequent trips back to Bismarck from their home in Fargo. Tristan very quickly became another love of his new grandmother's heart. Shelly also adored her nine nieces and nephews frequenting many of their extracurricular activities and never missing a birthday party.
Shelly's other family-type devotion was towards Mary Stark Elementary; it began when she was hired as a teacher in 1997. She loved helping and making a difference for her students that needed extra work with reading and math in the Title I program. In addition, Shelly also considered her bond with many of her coworkers more of a sisterhood than of fellow employees. She shared so many fond memories with this second family. One common occurrence would be when Shelly's very noticeable laugh would be heard way down the hallway, announcing ahead of time her soon arrival.
Another passion of Shelly's was her commitment to the children's ministry at Century Baptist Church in the nursery, the Sunday school program and their Vacation Bible School program during the summers. Shelly also volunteered for weeklong out-of-state mission trips and Arctic Blast mission trips to Crystal Springs Baptist Camp for the pre-teens. She was a shining light to all those that she touched.
In March of 2011, Shelly married Scott Knowlen, who was a longtime teacher and wrestling coach in Bismarck-Mandan. She quickly was adopted into his Bismarck High wrestling family. Her exuberant cheering in the stands became known as a hallmark of Shelly's. Scott and Shelly's love of Jesus, family and spending time together on many different summer trips was the source of several joyous memories. They also shared times of fun, support and even some tears, with their Bible study group for close to a decade.
Shelly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mike and Elizabeth Holzer and Gurdis and Ada Dykema; father-in-law, Joseph Knowlen; and several aunts and uncles.
Shelly is survived by her loving husband, Scott; parents, Eugene and Patricia Holzer; daughter, Amber (Brandon) Gibson; son, Jordan Schneider; siblings, Darrin (Kristi) Holzer, Ryan (Sarah) Holzer and Alicia (Jamie) Kautzman; six nieces, MacKenzie, Ashton, Jacie, Allyson, Adrianna and Brynnlee; three nephews, Lathan, Kamden and Noah; one perfect grandson, Tristan; mother-in-law, Ruth Knowlen; stepsons, Zackery (Ashley) Knowlen and Kael (Lexi, fiancée) Knowlen; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to the Bismarck Cancer Center.
To share memories of Shelly and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.