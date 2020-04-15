Shelley Ritter-Geesey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shelley Patricia Ritter, daughter of August and Patricia (Breitling) Ritter was born July 8, 1956 in Ashley. She grew up and attended school in Wishek and Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1974. She worked for the United Tribes Technical Center and John Warford Orthodontist in Bismarck.

Shelley was united in marriage to Frank Geesey Feb. 6, 1983. Frank was an iron worker, which took them to the west coast and other western states. Their final move brought them back to ND due to a family illness where they settled in Elgin. Shelley was a member of the Lions Club in Elgin where she baked items for functions. She loved playing cards, board games, trivia, softball, and was an avid fan of the NBA Utah Jazz.

Grateful for sharing Shelley's life was her husband, Frank, Elgin. One sister, Darcie (Arlan) and niece Chelsea Dykema, Bismarck. One brother, Brent (Marcene) Ritter, Oakdale, Conn.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Shelley's life will be held at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home at a later date. Sign guestbook here: https://www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

