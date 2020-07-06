× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services for Shelley Patricia Ritter-Geesey, 63, daughter of August and Patricia Ritter, will be held on her birthday at 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Elgin.

Shelley was united in marriage to Frank Geesey in 1983.

Grateful for sharing Shelley's life was her husband, Frank; sister, Darcie (Arlan); niece, Chelsea; brother, Brent (Marcene); and dear friends, Virginia, Jodi, Skinny, Karen, Shelly, Jackie, Linda and Ruby.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelley Ritter-Geesey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.