Shela Wittenberg

Shela Jean Wittenberg, 64, Mandan, passed away June 15, 2020, peacefully in the comfort of her home.

Shela was born Oct. 8, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Jean Wittenberg. She graduated from Valley City High School in 1973 and attended NDSU. June 25, 1976, she married Richard Lowell Olson and became a stay at home mom to three children; Derrick, Michele and Daniela.

She enjoyed writing letters, sewing, making and creating cards, reading, baking and dancing. She always had a great love and appreciation of the four legged creature, the horse.

Shela is survived by her father, Robert Wittenberg; Valley City; two children, Derrick (Ana) Olson, West Fargo, and Daniela Olson, of Bemidji, Minn.; three grandchildren, Taisen, Hunter and Analeigh Olson; three siblings, Rochelle (Les) Hansen, Litchville; Renee (Larry) Ott, Newton, Kan., and Shawn (Kim) Wittenberg, Valley City; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Michael) Rufsvold, Nicole (Bob) Latt, Heather (Jeff) Vogel, Seth (Kristen) Ott, Ethan Ott, Alex (Megan) Wittenberg, Miranda Wittenberg and all their respective children.

Shela was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Wittenberg; and daughter, Michele Olson.