Sheila Boger, age 57, of Garrison, went home to Jesus on Nov. 10, 2021 after a valiant battle with Covid. She was surrounded by her loving husband, her mom and five siblings. While this is the end of Sheila’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for Sheila. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Garrison Church of God. Burial will be held in the spring at the Vang Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison