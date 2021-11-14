 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheila Boger

From the Bismarck neighbors: Obituaries for November 15 series
  • 0

Sheila Boger, age 57, of Garrison, went home to Jesus on Nov. 10, 2021 after a valiant battle with Covid. She was surrounded by her loving husband, her mom and five siblings. While this is the end of Sheila’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for Sheila. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Garrison Church of God. Burial will be held in the spring at the Vang Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison

In this Series

Bismarck neighbors: Obituaries for November 15

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ben the turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News