Shawne McGregor

Shawne was born May 10, 1963 at Deaconess Hospital in Grand Forks. Her parents were very young. In a time of uncertainy in raising a child with Down syndrome they thought it was best that she grew up and be schooled where she would thrive. Shawne was admitted to the Grafton State School in the fall of 1964 at the age of 16 months. She remained there until October 1981. Old photos from the Grafton days indicate Shawne was happy and thriving. In 1981 Shawne moved to the Memorial Group Home in Bismarck and attended BHS. She graduated in 1984. Sadly, there was no further contact with her family. In the face of adversity, she continued to make great strides in her life. She moved to an Intermediate Care Home operated by Enable in order to improve taking care of herself. She also began vocational training at Pride Inc. to learn the skills to help her get a job. She did have many jobs over the years including clerical, custodial work at Army's Sports Bar, the Law Enforcement Center, Western Area Power and housekeeping at the Radisson and Select Inn. Her employment opportunities were made possible with the help of the Pride Supportive Employment Program and of course her determination to succeed. In 2007 Shawne transferred to Pride Production doing in-house contracts for various local businesses. She retired in 2018 and participated in day activities for seniors through Prides Gracefully Aging Program. There, she enjoyed seeing her other retired friends, spent time coloring, dancing, listening to music and arts and crafts.