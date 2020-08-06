Shawn Paul

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graveside services for Shawn Daniel Paul, 47 of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Galesburg, IL will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Galesburg, IL. The family will continue celebrating his life with a time of fellowship following the services at his father's home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the family. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com or sent to PO Box 27, Aledo, IL 61231. Shawn died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Bismarck.

The son of Sharon Elaine (Currie) and Allen “Butch” Martin, Shawn was born on May 30, 1973 in Stanford, California. He was a graduate of Knoxville High School and studied Civic Law at Carl Sandburg College, Galesburg, IL. He was currently employed with Arrowhead Cleaners of Bismarck.

Shawn was the comedian of the family and could light up the room not only with his charm, but his smile. He cherished his time spent with family and friends and brought joy to all he knew, as he never knew a stranger. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and started his ongoing collection of clocks and nutcrackers.

Those left to cherish Shawn's memory include his daughter, Lisette Paul; dad, Butch Martin; siblings and spouses: Kim & Leon Schaefer, Stacie Bendele, Valerie & Joe German, Paula Martin, Allen & Billie Jo Martin, Wayne Schultz, Adam Schultz, Robbie Crandall, Amanda Hammond, Chris Hammond and Megan Davis; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews including a special Aunt and her family in Bismarck : Aunt Heidi and children: Jason, Jacob, TJ & Jamie and a special uncle and family, Uncle Donald (Teresa) Currie and children: Brandon & Brittny and Uncle Gary's children, Jimmy, Michelle & Tommy, all of Illinois. Also surviving are his many friends in Illinois and North Dakota, including Felicia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Martin and special Uncles, Douglas and Gary Currie.