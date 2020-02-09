Sharon Tosseth

Sharon Ann Tosseth, 78, passed away Feb. 6, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Sunne Lutheran Church, 6691 ND Hwy 36, Wilton.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m.

Sharon McVay was born in Carson on May 28, 1941, to Dwight C. and Shirley (Boll) McVay. She graduated from Carson High School in 1959 and attended Jamestown College. Following college, she was employed with the Social Security Administration.

She married Maynard Tosseth on June 28, 1969. They were blessed with two children. Following the birth of her son, Sharon remained at home to raise her children and was a homemaker. Over the years, she served on several church groups to include being an advisor for Sunne Lutheran Youth for many years.

Sharon had the gift of gab. She enjoyed trips to the casino, where she made some special friendships. Other hobbies included square dancing, musiconcerts, and watching game shows, reality TV, Hallmark movies, and NDSU Bison football games. Even during her illness/hospitalization, she didn't want to miss a game.