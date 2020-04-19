Sharon Patzer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sharon “Shari” Patzer, 74, Bismarck, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Edgewood Village, Bismarck.

Sharon was born on June 25, 1946 to Robert and Delores Barstad. She grew up and was educated in Harvey and later graduated from Harvey High School. Following graduation, she moved to Jamestown and attended beauty school.

In 1965, she married Leonard Rath and together had five children. They lived in many different places including Rugby, Denver, Colo., Norman, Okla., Bismarck, and Minot. While living in Minot she took care of her parents who lived in Harvey, later moving to Jamestown and then Fargo. In September of 2019 Sharon moved to Bismarck and in October moved into Edgewood in Bismarck.

Sharon loved to play Bingo and was a regular at JCPenney's salon, always ready to get her hair and nails done.

She is survived by her five children, Tara (Tom) Seehaver, Hebron, Troy Rath, Minot, Todd (Sharon) Rath, McClusky, Tracy Rath, Minot, and Tanja McMillan, Jamestown; brother, Jim Barstad, Fargo; sister-in-law, Lanette Mayer, Minnesota; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Zach Redden.

