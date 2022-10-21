FARMINGTON, MO – Sharon Patricia McGinnis, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2022, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 79. She was born on November 18, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Herman Louis and Bernice Marie (Schmidt) McGinnis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend, Beulah Cox.

Sharon is survived by her dear friend who was like a son, Devin Webster of Farmington; and his wife, Stephanie; and their children: Kendyll and Liam; along with many other special friends.

Sharon was a member of Pendleton United Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and riding her motorcycle in her younger years. Recently, she loved fishing, reading books, watching movies, and going out to eat and playing bingo with her friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment will be private at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com