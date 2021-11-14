 Skip to main content
Sharon Meissel

Sharon Meissel
Sharon (Allen) Meissel, 74, of Hazen, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CST, Monday, Nov. 15, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen, with Pastor Kirk Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

They had two children, Kelly Meissel and Tracy (Meissel) Lamberth. She had four grandchildren, Keaton Meissel, Ashley Rueb, Kimberly and Kaly Mittelstead. Also a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; two sisters, Sandra Phelps and Glenda Allen; and two brothers, Kelly and Donald Allen; also many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.

