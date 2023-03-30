BISMARCK - Sharon Kay Strilcov, 81, Bismarck and formerly of Max and Minot, ND died Monday, March 27, 2023 in a Bismarck nursing home.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday April 3, 2023 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Minot. To view a livestream of the service or share memories and condolences access her obituary at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, Minot ND

Memorials are preferred to Youth For Christ or Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot has been entrusted with arrangements.