Sharon Kay Nelson, left this world suddenly on June 9, 2022 at the age of 75, in AZ. She was born in Bismarck to Howard and Thelma (Freshour) Nelson.

She was married to David Funston from 1964-1984, they have three children: Mike (Cindi) Funston, Kim Funston Repnow and Cyndi (Maynard) Zueger.

Sharon was a housewife until going to work full time at the ND Tax Department in 1979 and worked there until retiring in 2012. After retiring she moved to Lake Havasu City AZ, leaving the cold winters. She returned to ND often in the summer and her children visited often in Lake Havasu City.

She is survived by her children; Mike, Kim & Cyndi, two brothers Gary (Ardys) Nelson, Dennis (Brenda) Nelson, 5 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and very special Aunt Bernice Nelson, and her younger sister Debi Nelson Thomas.

Services for Sharon will be held July 29, 2022, details will be shared prior to.