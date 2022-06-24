 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sharon Kay Nelson

  • 0
Sharon Kay Nelson

Sharon Kay Nelson, left this world suddenly on June 9, 2022 at the age of 75, in AZ. She was born in Bismarck to Howard and Thelma (Freshour) Nelson.

She was married to David Funston from 1964-1984, they have three children: Mike (Cindi) Funston, Kim Funston Repnow and Cyndi (Maynard) Zueger.

Sharon was a housewife until going to work full time at the ND Tax Department in 1979 and worked there until retiring in 2012. After retiring she moved to Lake Havasu City AZ, leaving the cold winters. She returned to ND often in the summer and her children visited often in Lake Havasu City.

She is survived by her children; Mike, Kim & Cyndi, two brothers Gary (Ardys) Nelson, Dennis (Brenda) Nelson, 5 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and very special Aunt Bernice Nelson, and her younger sister Debi Nelson Thomas.

Services for Sharon will be held July 29, 2022, details will be shared prior to.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sniff summit: Thousands of dogs descend on Madrid for World Dog Show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News