Sharon Butler

Sharon adored her grandchildren, Beck Selmer, Bret Hogg, Marissa Tullis (Kaleb), Kayla Steilen, Courtney Steilen and step grandson Brady O'Brien. Each was taught to love those around them and, more importantly, how to make the perfect mac and cheese.

When she was faced with a cancer diagnosis, Sharon proved once again how strong she was. Even during the hardest times, she found joy and a reason to smile, laugh and dance. During that year and a half, she completed her bucket list. She saw a granddaughter get married, celebrated her daughter Lisa's 50th birthday, and went on a cruise to Alaska with Michelle and friends. Just a few months before she passed, her children surprised her with second row seats to Elton John's Farewell Tour. She danced the entire three hours of the show.

With red lipstick on and a beautiful outfit, she went to Chemo each week with a smile. On Halloween, she dressed up in costume in hopes of raising the spirits of those around her. The day before she passed, her night consisted of a dance party with her daughters and granddaughter to one of the true loves of her life, the great Elvis Presley. Sharon knew that Elvis was having a huge party on Jan. 8 to celebrate his birthday and just couldn't miss out.