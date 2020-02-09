Sharon Butler

Sharon Anne Butler was vivacious, spunky and had a zest for life. Raising three children on her own proved her strength and resilience. She taught them good work ethics, honesty and integrity.
Born on Feb. 11, 1940, Sharon became the second child of Jack and Ernestine Meckler. In Bismarck, she would end up with five siblings who loved and looked up to her. She is survived by Terri Frank, Carrie Vanhoy and Dennis Meckler. Marilyn Ouren and Tom Meckler preceded her in death. Her nieces and nephews were very fond of their Aunt Sharon.
As soon as Sharon graduated from St. Mary's High School in Bismarck, she followed her sister Marilyn to Seattle, Washington, to start a new adventure. While working at a bank, she met her future husband Louis Dean Selmer. They married within a year and settled on Bainbridge Island, Wash., and had four children. Their second child, Laurie Selmer, passed away at birth. After becoming a single parent Sharon raised her three children Dean Selmer (Traci), Michelle Hogg (Walter), Lisa Steilen (Joe) on her own while following in her father's footsteps into a successful career in real estate.
A brief marriage to Ron Butler, brought her to Bellevue, Wash., where she eventually settled in the Tam O' Shanter neighborhood, where she spent most of her life. She was very involved in the community, including being activities coordinator, and made many lifelong friends as a result.
Sharon adored her grandchildren, Beck Selmer, Bret Hogg, Marissa Tullis (Kaleb), Kayla Steilen, Courtney Steilen and step grandson Brady O'Brien. Each was taught to love those around them and, more importantly, how to make the perfect mac and cheese.
When she was faced with a cancer diagnosis, Sharon proved once again how strong she was. Even during the hardest times, she found joy and a reason to smile, laugh and dance. During that year and a half, she completed her bucket list. She saw a granddaughter get married, celebrated her daughter Lisa's 50th birthday, and went on a cruise to Alaska with Michelle and friends. Just a few months before she passed, her children surprised her with second row seats to Elton John's Farewell Tour. She danced the entire three hours of the show.
With red lipstick on and a beautiful outfit, she went to Chemo each week with a smile. On Halloween, she dressed up in costume in hopes of raising the spirits of those around her. The day before she passed, her night consisted of a dance party with her daughters and granddaughter to one of the true loves of her life, the great Elvis Presley. Sharon knew that Elvis was having a huge party on Jan. 8 to celebrate his birthday and just couldn't miss out.
“We love you Momma, G-ma, Gramma Shamma. We will all miss that spark, positive energy, and bright light you brought to our lives. We know you are at peace now and forever dancing in heaven.”
In lieu of flowers we ask that people make donations to the Evergreen Hospice Center, Overlake Cancer Center or Marsha Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research.