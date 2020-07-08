Sharon Brusven

Sherry loved the Lord with all her heart, and her greatest pastime was listening to Christian music and worshiping her Lord and Savior. She could quote a Bible verse for any prayer need. She loved to attend the sporting events of her son, Preston, when he was in high school. This passion carried on to her grandchildren, and you could always hear her yelling throughout the gym even though no one else was! On a few occasions, she may have had to tell off a referee if one of her grandchildren did not receive the call they deserved! Sherry loved birthdays and wedding dances, sending cards and writing letters to friends and family. Though Sherry suffered from health issues for many years, she was not one to complain and never wanted to be a burden to her family.