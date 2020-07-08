Sharon Brusven

Sharon Folmer Brusven, Bismarck, passed away July 6, 2020, in a Bismarck Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Capital Christian Center with Pastor Mike Kraemer officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held Thursday at Bismarck Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Sherry was born Feb. 28, 1948, the oldest of eight children born to John and Violet (Smith) Folmer. She graduated from Wing High School in 1966. Sherry married Claude (Joe) Sherman in Wing Sept. 17, 1966. To this union Darlene, Tracy and Preston were born. Sherry worked for many years as a nursing assistant at St. Vincent's Nursing Home in Bismarck.
Years later, she accomplished her dream of becoming an RN while working and raising her three children. It was a short time after this that Sherry experienced kidney failure. She went on dialysis, and in 1992, she was blessed with a cadaver kidney. Sherry's first kidney failed 13 years after she received it. She went on dialysis and also worked at that time. She received a second kidney from her sister, Joey Harrington in 2011. This gave her a new lease on life. In 2001, her husband, Joe, passed away in a car accident. She remarried, Bernard Brusven, in October of 2009.
Sherry loved the Lord with all her heart, and her greatest pastime was listening to Christian music and worshiping her Lord and Savior. She could quote a Bible verse for any prayer need. She loved to attend the sporting events of her son, Preston, when he was in high school. This passion carried on to her grandchildren, and you could always hear her yelling throughout the gym even though no one else was! On a few occasions, she may have had to tell off a referee if one of her grandchildren did not receive the call they deserved! Sherry loved birthdays and wedding dances, sending cards and writing letters to friends and family. Though Sherry suffered from health issues for many years, she was not one to complain and never wanted to be a burden to her family.
She is survived by three children, Darlene (Cody) Martin, Bismarck; Tracy Bearsheart, Mandan; and Preston (Tammy) Sherman, of Bismarck; her grandchildren who she was so proud of and loved with all of her heart include, Abby, Zac, Olivia and Conner Martin; Shane and Lance Roehrich; Brooklynn and Gavyn Sherman; Jarred and Matt Schroeder; her siblings, Linda (Bob) Bucholz, Versie (Randy) Rau, Joey (Steve) Harrington, Kevin (Deb) Folmer, Christie Leno, and Steve Folmer; brother-in-law, Darrell Lauer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe; her parents; and sister, Norma Lauer.
In honor of Sherry, if you choose to do so, please wear something that shows her love of America and her hero, President Donald Trump.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Shiloh Christian School or the Sanford Foundation.
