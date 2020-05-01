Sharon Benfiet

She was the daughter of Steve and Mary (Thomas) Benfiet (both deceased), and leaves behind Ronald DeLaere, her husband of 24 years and partner of over 30 years; her beloved dogs Porsha and Maggie; her sweet cat Pearl; two brothers – Leonard Benfiet and wife Diane (deceased), and Karry Benfiet, his wife Diane Benfiet; nephews Beau Benfiet and Brett (Natalie) Benfiet, all of Bismark; great-nephews Kyler and Logan Benfiet of Dickinson, Jaxon and Ryler Benfiet, both of Bismarck; an aunt Angeline Feist of Bismark; dear friend Maryn Unser of Mandan, numerous cousins, and many, many friends who will miss her dearly, especially her best friend, Arvilla. Sharon was born in Bismark and graduated from Bismarck High in 1964, but lived most of her life in South Bend.