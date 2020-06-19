Shana Heinrich

Anyone that knew Shana was touched by her radiant personality. She knew everyone's horoscope and was sure to recognize how you represented your zodiac sign. She was always quick to remind you of her Taurus qualities. Shana loved every genre of music, especially Bob Marley, and particularly his message of how although people in the world struggle, peace and love are achievable.

Shana loved traveling; her favorite trip was a mission trip to Guatemala in 2015 to build homes for people in need. She loved spending time with her family, including her grandma, Caroline, or “The Great One” as she affectionately called her, taking her to movies and trips around town with her great grandchildren. Shana had nicknames for everyone she knew, multiple nicknames in many cases. Some of her favorite places to go were the lake, river, frolf parks, the zoo, and anything involving the outdoors and nature. Shana's pets have meant a great deal to her throughout her life as she was a true lover of all animals. Shana idolized the works of her son's namesake, Henry David Thoreau, who wrote about friends coming together in times of death and mourning. Shana's friends have come together in a wave of support and mourning with her family, as her passing has left a tremendous and devastating void.