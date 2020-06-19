Shana Heinrich

Shana Marie Heinrich, 36, passed away June 16, 2020, in her home from cardiac complications.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Church of St. Mary's, Bismarck, with Reverend Jared Johnson as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service will be limited to family and extended family. A live stream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Shana chose to live every single day by spreading love and laughter, showering others with her compassion, kindness, and unforgettable positive energy. She left us much too young, and we have lost a dear sweet mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. Shana was known for so many amazing talents, but most of all her natural ability to help others and many have been forever touched by her life.
Shana was born a small preemie baby April 24th, 1984 in Bismarck, to Julie Wald (Ferderer) and Joe Heinrich. She moved with her parents and two siblings, John and Sierra, to Sacramento, Calif., and returned to Bismarck in the early 90's. Shana attended Bismarck schools and graduated in 2004. She went on to study nursing. A true life-long learner, Shana earned her master of science in nursing in 2020 from the University of Mary and was in pursuit of a Doctorate of Nurse Practitioner. Shana was relentless in her studies and strived for excellence in her various nursing positions. She was employed as a Case Manager at Dakota Home Care, Mandan, and passionately promoted people's best possible health and independence.
Anyone that knew Shana was touched by her radiant personality. She knew everyone's horoscope and was sure to recognize how you represented your zodiac sign. She was always quick to remind you of her Taurus qualities. Shana loved every genre of music, especially Bob Marley, and particularly his message of how although people in the world struggle, peace and love are achievable.
Shana loved traveling; her favorite trip was a mission trip to Guatemala in 2015 to build homes for people in need. She loved spending time with her family, including her grandma, Caroline, or “The Great One” as she affectionately called her, taking her to movies and trips around town with her great grandchildren. Shana had nicknames for everyone she knew, multiple nicknames in many cases. Some of her favorite places to go were the lake, river, frolf parks, the zoo, and anything involving the outdoors and nature. Shana's pets have meant a great deal to her throughout her life as she was a true lover of all animals. Shana idolized the works of her son's namesake, Henry David Thoreau, who wrote about friends coming together in times of death and mourning. Shana's friends have come together in a wave of support and mourning with her family, as her passing has left a tremendous and devastating void.
Shana is survived by her daughter, Kaya (9); son, Thoreau (2) and his father, Coker; siblings, John (Lindsey) Heinrich and Sierra Heinrich, all of Bismarck; mother and stepfather, Julie and Don Wald; father and stepmother, Joe and Jenn Heinrich, Bismarck; nieces and nephews, Natalie Heinrich, Alexandra Heinrich, Kyler Renz, Elliana Renz, and Emersyn Renz, Bismarck; grandmother, Caroline Ferderer, Bismarck; grandmother, Fran Gundlach, Sacramento, Calif.; grandfather and step grandmother, Willis and Bonnie Heinrich, Mesa, Ariz. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that she proudly called family.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, John Ferderer, Bismarck; and step grandfather, Bill Gundlach, Sacramento, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a trust fund being set up for Shana's children at Wells Fargo Bank.
“You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment. Fools stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land; there is no other life but this.” Henry David Thoreau
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
