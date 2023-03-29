Selma Carlson
BISMARCK - Selma Carlson, 97, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023.
She was a strong woman fiercely protective of family and not afraid to confront any perceived injustice. She was a gifted singer who as a teenager hosted her own radio program. Later in life she became active in the Democratic party. She was a personal friend of past governors, senators and congressmen of both parties. She was independent caring for her home until she entered the hospital.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Renee Johnson) Carlson, Candy (Kelly) Bouche and Chris (Evy) Carlson, all of Bismarck and Mandan; four grandchildren, Jeb (Rhea) Carlson, Sarah Carlson, Aleisha Bouche and Tyler (Stephanie) Bouche; five great-grandchildren, Jake, Dane, Max, Cole Carlson and Naomi Morgan; and a very special daughter-in-law, Carol Carlson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pershing; and granddaughter, Ellen Carslon.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
