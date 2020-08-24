Scott Westgard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Ryan Westgard, 40, of Bismarck, died on Aug. 20, 2020. Memorial services will be held at GracePoint Church, Bismarck, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Social distancing will be practiced.

Scott was born on Jan. 8, 1980 in Grand Forks. He was the son of Ryan Westgard of Plaza, and Denise Westgard Grosz of Bismarck. He went to Shiloh Christian School where he graduated in 1998.

Scott accepted Jesus Christ as his savior in kindergarten through the AWANA program at First Evangelical Free Church. In 2010 he rededicated his life to the Lord and was baptized in College Station, Texas. He was confident of his future home in heaven.

Scott's favorite hobbies revolved around sports. He was an avid golfer and even clinched a hole in one at Hawktree while golfing with his friends in 2017. He loved all sports and was a lifelong Michael Jordan fan. He never missed an opportunity to watch sports live or on TV. His favorite teams were the Yankees and the Lakers. Scott spent many years coaching both boys and girls basketball at Shiloh Christian and Bismarck High School where he developed many lifelong friendships. Scott was currently working for Iowa Tank Lines in Stanley. He was also an integral part of Westgard Farms for many years, taking care of all spraying operations and handling all the commodities.