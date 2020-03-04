You have free articles remaining.
Scott Handtmann, 54, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Alexius Medical Center. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Cavin) Patch, Kelsie (Matt) Morris, son, Brandon (Anna) Baker, his ex-wife, Deidre Handtmann, five (soon to be six) grandchildren and three brothers, Mark, Jimmy and Jody Handtmann.
