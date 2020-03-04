Scott Handtmann, 54, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Alexius Medical Center. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Cavin) Patch, Kelsie (Matt) Morris, son, Brandon (Anna) Baker, his ex-wife, Deidre Handtmann, five (soon to be six) grandchildren and three brothers, Mark, Jimmy and Jody Handtmann.