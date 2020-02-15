Sandy Landenberger

Sandy L. Landenberger, 71, Underwood, died Feb. 11, 2020 at CHI Community Memorial Hospital, Turtle Lake. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ray, Underwood; son, Jason (Tamara) Landenberger, Turtle Lake and daughter, Tami (Ernie) Moore, Beaver Dam, Ky.; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicki Peterson, Pierre, S.D., and Elva (Norm) Karlson, Roseglen and many nieces and nephews.

Service information Augustana Lutheran Church

505 3rd Street

Underwood, ND 58576 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Sandy's Memorial Service begins.