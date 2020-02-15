Sandy Landenberger

Sandy L. Landenberger, 71, Underwood, died Feb. 11, 2020 at CHI Community Memorial Hospital, Turtle Lake. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ray, Underwood; son, Jason (Tamara) Landenberger, Turtle Lake and daughter, Tami (Ernie) Moore, Beaver Dam, Ky.; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicki Peterson, Pierre, S.D., and Elva (Norm) Karlson, Roseglen and many nieces and nephews.
(Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Underwood)
Service information
