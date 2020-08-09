Sandra Osbourn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandra (Sandy) Osbourn, born July 27th, 1970 died suddenly after a very short illness on Monday, August 3rd. Sandy was just 50 years old. She is preceded in death by grandparents; Matt & Helen Dietrich and Jack & Helen Dupey. She is survived by her loving parents, Nathan & Patricia Osbourn, St Joseph, MN, her sister, Lisa (Roger Lenahan) Kittleson; Nieces; Katie & Hailey Nephew, Johnathan; and a very large, loving, extended family of Aunts, Uncles & cousins in North Dakota.

Sandy was born on July 27, 1970 in Bismarck, ND and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1989.

Sandy was an extremely hard worker, at times she worked two jobs. She worked at various jobs throughout her career, but none that she enjoyed more than her current position as a Client Coordinator for HealthMax Home Health Care.

Sandy had several close friends and absolutely adored her parents. She was particularly close to her mom & dad, a devoted daughter, and cared for them deeply. She would see them as often as she could and spoke with them daily. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, crafting projects and always loved a good garage sale!

Sandy was incredibly kind-hearted, loving, and generous. Her friends talk of what a great friend she was, how she was always there for them and would, “give them the shirt off her back.”