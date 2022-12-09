BISMARCK - Sandra Murrey, 74, Bismarck, ND formerly of Wilton, ND died December 8, 2022 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton. Inurnment will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a vigil/prayer service at 7:00 PM at the church in Wilton.
Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary, share memories of Sandra and to view the livestream of the service. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)