Sandra Erickson

Sandra “Jean” Erickson 79, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on Parkway Funeral Service's website under Jean's obituary.

Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Sandra was born on Aug. 21, 1940 in Valley City to Clifford Hagen and Frances (Maresh) Hagen.

She attended school at Bishop Ryan in Minot and was also a nanny for the Robert and Rose Cook Family of Minot.

Jean met Vernon while he was stationed at the radar site south of Minot in the US Air Force, and the two later married in Harvey on Sept. 26, 1959. They moved to Bismarck in 1961 and there they raised their 3 children, Ernest (Brenda) Erickson, Rebecca Tupa and Jacqueline Zachmeier.

Jean worked at the Historical Society of North Dakota from 1972-2008, a total of 37 years.