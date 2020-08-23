Sadie (Ojanen) Dockter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral service for Sadie Astrid (Ojanen) Dockter will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jared Tucher officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bismarck, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home.

Sadie Astrid (Ojanen) Dockter, age 92, passed away on August 17, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Casper, Wyoming. She was born on January 17, 1928 to Walter John and Fannie A. (Antilla) Ojanen on a farm near Wing, North Dakota. She was the oldest of five sisters and one brother. She attended rural schools and graduated from Wing High School in 1945. Sadie continued her education at Valley City State Teacher's College and the Gillette campus. Bookkeeping was her life's vocation in North Dakota as well as Gillette, Wyoming.