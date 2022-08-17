DICKINSON - A funeral service for Ruth Stang, 79, of Dickinson, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home with Pastor Beth Parks officiating. Burial will take place 1:00 p.m. CDT, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation for Ruth will be 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18th at the funeral home with a prayer service being held at 6:00 p.m.

Ruth passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Hawks Point in Dickinson, ND.

Ruth Irene was born July 26, 1943 in Missoula, Montana, the daughter of Edwin and Hilda (Reinke) Bieber. Growing up, she attended school in Mott, graduating with the class of 1961. Ruth attended college for a year before she married Larry Stang on October 6, 1963 in Mott. Their marriage was blessed with daughters, Jamie and Shannay, and son Jonathan. Together they raised their family on the family farm. Ruth and Larry moved to Dickinson in 2000 still continuing to farm. They retired from the farm life they loved in 2017.

Ruth was active in her community, serving as a Board Member of New England Public School, Our Redeemer's Lutheran Council member and Sunday school teacher. She was also an advocate for Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Center. Ruth enjoyed working with John Gaffaney at the greenhouses for several years. She also enjoyed sewing, pottery, ceramics, oil painting, wheat weaving and especially gardening. Playing games or cards with her grandkids and friends was a fun past time for Ruth. She will be missed and forever loved.

Ruth is survived by her children, Jamie (Dave Kusner) Stang of Delano, MN, Shannay (Keith) Witte of Regent, Jonathan (Robin) Stang of Regent, brother, Loran Bieber of Lansing, MI; sister, Leila Smith of Clovis, NM; seven grandchildren, Tristan Kusner, Alex (fiancée Kayla), Stephanie (Andy) Alvarez, Brittney (Corbin) Smith, Aaron Bullinger, Mason Stang and Carter Stang.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Hilda Bieber; husband, Larry (2017); brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Carmen Bieber; sister-in-law, Marion Bieber; brother-in-law, Stan Smith.

The family suggests all memorials be made to Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Center, CHI Health at Home Hospice and Elks 1137.

