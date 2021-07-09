A memorial service for Ruth Rapp, 83, of Dickinson, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with Pastor Scott Skones officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. CDT Thursday in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. In accordance with Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Ruth passed away at home on July 7, 2021.

Ruth Caroline was born Oct. 25, 1937 in Mitchell, South Dakota, the daughter of Oda and Audrey (Naser) Wilson. She attended school in Mitchell, graduating with the class of 1955. Following graduation, she worked for Glo Bottle Gas in Mitchell. On April 15, 1956, Ruth married Doyle Rapp in Spencer, South Dakota. Together they moved to Van Nuys, California where she worked for Ease Lift. Ruth and Doyle were blessed with three children, Doretta, Roger and Richard. The family moved from California to Tucson, Arizona, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and St. Paul, Minnesota, while Ruth was a stay-at-home mom.