A memorial service for Ruth Rapp, 83, of Dickinson, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with Pastor Scott Skones officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. CDT Thursday in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. In accordance with Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place.
Ruth passed away at home on July 7, 2021.
Ruth Caroline was born Oct. 25, 1937 in Mitchell, South Dakota, the daughter of Oda and Audrey (Naser) Wilson. She attended school in Mitchell, graduating with the class of 1955. Following graduation, she worked for Glo Bottle Gas in Mitchell. On April 15, 1956, Ruth married Doyle Rapp in Spencer, South Dakota. Together they moved to Van Nuys, California where she worked for Ease Lift. Ruth and Doyle were blessed with three children, Doretta, Roger and Richard. The family moved from California to Tucson, Arizona, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and St. Paul, Minnesota, while Ruth was a stay-at-home mom.
In 1967, while in Bismarck, Ruth became an Avon Sales Representative. She loved sharing Avon products and visiting, making many new friends and acquaintances through the years. Direct sales was a wonderful way to socialize and help support her family. In 1974, the Rapp's came to Dickinson and due to Ruth's dedication to her home business, she became a district manager with Avon. After retirement, Ruth and Doyle enjoyed traveling around the country visiting family and friends. Ruth also enjoyed crafts, needlework and puzzles. Ruth will be remembered as a very loving and kind grandma, and a friend to all. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Ruth is survived by her son, Roger “Skip” (Nan) Rapp of Dickinson; five grandchildren, Tyler Rapp, Courtney Evoniuk, Harley Rapp, Crystal Rapp, Kevin Tipton and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Seth (Norma) Wilson of Edmonds, Wash.; sister Doretta (Jerry) Parker of Marion Ind.; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Rapp of Dickinson; sister-in-law, Pat Wilson of Oshkosh, Wis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oda and Audrey Wilson; husband, Doyle (2019); son, Richard “Dick” Rapp (2019); daughter, Dori Kipp (2021); brother, Paul Wilson; grandson, Keith Steier.
