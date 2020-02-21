Ruth (Dockter) Engel, 95, a native of McClusky and Bismarck went to her eternal home on Feb. 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Bismarck Baptist Church, 2211 Laforest Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Lunch and burial following the service. The burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Ruth was born on Jan. 20, 1925, in Anamoose to Gottlieb and Lydia (Rau) Dockter. Ruth loved spending time in her garden, flower bed, and also making quilts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth is survived by her sons: LeRoy Engel, Dennis (Paulette) Engel; daughter Norleen (Delaino) Helm; daughter-in-law: Colleen Engel; siblings: Reuben (Delores) Dockter, Helen Olson; sister-in-law: Pearlene Dockter; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and twin girls on the way.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Gottlieb and Lydia, husband Herbert, son Dale, daughter-in-law Evelyn, two sisters, two brothers, two brothers-in-law, and an infant sister.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials can be sent to either the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or Crystal Springs Camp, 4848 36th St SE, Medina, ND 58467.

Those wishing to sign the online register book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Engel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.