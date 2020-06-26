Ruth Berger

Ruth C. Berger, 71, Dickinson, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson, after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. Ruth's funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Ladbury Funeral Service, with Rev. Ron Hodson officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Stephen's Cemetery, south of Richardton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Ladbury Funeral Service with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6 p.m. A livestream of the service will be available via the Ladbury Funeral Service website.
Ruth was born Aug. 6,1948, in Dickinson, to Joseph and Louise (Reiter) Rebel. She grew up in Dickinson before moving to New England where she graduated high school in 1966. In 1968, she married Nick Haas and they made their home in Mott. During her time in Mott, Ruth owned Ruth's Whiteware Shop, was a cook at the nursing home, dealt blackjack, and worked for Hettinger County Register of Deeds.
In 1994, Ruth married Bill Berger and moved to Richardton, where they lived and operated a dairy farm until moving to Dickinson in 2003. Being on the farm was her passion with the highlight of her day being feeding the calves and playing with the kittens. In Dickinson, Ruth created bridal veils at a local business before becoming a homemaker once again.
Ruth was an amazing seamstress, loved reading and gardening, enjoyed making greeting cards, and working on crossword puzzles. Some of her favorite things to watch on TV were Heartland, Longmire, and the Home Shopping Network. She was an avid collector with a treasured collection of over 700 salt and pepper shaker sets. She loved to spend time spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Bill Berger, Dickinson; son, Robert (Cathy) Haas, Cave Creek, Ariz; daughter, Donna Kilzer, Lincoln, and daughter Melissa (Jason) Craig, Bismarck; grandchildren, Kaylene Kilzer, Justin (Jen) Kilzer, Caden Craig, and Cutter Craig, all of Bismarck; great-grandson, Aiden Volk; great-granddaughter arriving soon; siblings, Ken (Dorothy) Rebel; Peggy (Ron) Bogner; Ardis (Randy) Ulmer; Shirley (Neil) Brentrup; Jerry (Mischelle) Rebel; and Bruce Rebel; mother-in-law, Florence Berger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Philip and Katherine (Steffan) Reiter, and Anton and Katherine (Goetz) Rebel; and father-in-law, Joe Berger.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bismarck Cancer Center or Sherry's Wishes of Dickinson.
Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.