Ruth Berger

Ruth C. Berger, 71, Dickinson, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson, after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. Ruth's funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Ladbury Funeral Service, with Rev. Ron Hodson officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Stephen's Cemetery, south of Richardton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Ladbury Funeral Service with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6 p.m. A livestream of the service will be available via the Ladbury Funeral Service website.

Ruth was born Aug. 6,1948, in Dickinson, to Joseph and Louise (Reiter) Rebel. She grew up in Dickinson before moving to New England where she graduated high school in 1966. In 1968, she married Nick Haas and they made their home in Mott. During her time in Mott, Ruth owned Ruth's Whiteware Shop, was a cook at the nursing home, dealt blackjack, and worked for Hettinger County Register of Deeds.

In 1994, Ruth married Bill Berger and moved to Richardton, where they lived and operated a dairy farm until moving to Dickinson in 2003. Being on the farm was her passion with the highlight of her day being feeding the calves and playing with the kittens. In Dickinson, Ruth created bridal veils at a local business before becoming a homemaker once again.