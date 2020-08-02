You have permission to edit this article.
Russell Partington

Russell Partington

Russell A. Partington, 80, passed away July 25, 2020.

A memorial service for Russell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Avenue, Bismarck.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Further arrangements pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.

