Russell Partington

Russell A. Partington, 80, passed away July 25, 2020.
A memorial service for Russell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Avenue, Bismarck.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Further arrangements pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.
